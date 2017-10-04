October 4, 2017

3rd Annual Glitter Gala
3rd Annual Glitter Gala: not your fifth grader's fall festival!
Event raises money for Louisville Youth Group
Saturday, October 14
7pm – 12:30AM
Highland Community Center
1228 East Breckinridge Street
$50
Food, games, prizes, cocktails, DJ Kewl Karaoke
Open to the Public
EventBrite.com (search Glitter Gala)
Facebook.com/Glitter Gala 2017
Motorcycle Awareness
CC Powersports
Motorcycle Awareness Event
Look Twice and Save a Life
Saturday
Noon-6pm
700 Kopp Lane
All Motorcyclists and non-motorcyclists invited
Food, door prizes, DJ music
Facebook.com/CC Powersports-Clarksville
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.