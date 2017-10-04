McCracken County senior gets perfect ACT score

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Since the days of the Studebaker and 55’ Chevys, Germantown has come a long way. There are three mill buildings that define the neighborhood. All three are evidence of the changing times. The newest of the three is Bradford Mills Lofts located on Oak street. The Lofts are a brain child of Justin Brown’s company, Marion Group. “My grandparents owned houses down here, my dad still tells stories about running ...More >>
Since the days of the Studebaker and ‘55 Chevys, Germantown has come a long way.More >>
One man was shot Tuesday night in a neighborhood in Jeffersontown.More >>
One man was shot Tuesday night in a neighborhood in Jeffersontown.More >>
Fans, coaches and players packed Metro Council Tuesday in support of the city's plan to provide Louisville City FC with land for a new soccer stadium in Butchertown. But not everyone is on board.More >>
Fans, coaches and players packed Metro Council Tuesday in support of the city's plan to provide Louisville City FC with land for a new soccer stadium in Butchertown. But not everyone is on board.More >>
Angela Leet is buckled up for the uphill ride. Louisville has not elected a republican mayor since the 1960s.More >>
Angela Leet is buckled up for the uphill ride. Louisville has not elected a republican mayor since the 1960s.More >>
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car, closing a major interstate in Louisville Tuesday night for several hours.More >>
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car, closing a major interstate in Louisville Tuesday night for several hours.More >>