McCracken County senior gets perfect ACT score

A McCracken County High School senior achieved something less than 1% of those taking the ACT test accomplish.

Andrew Schofield scored a perfect score of 36 on the college entrance exam.

Nationally, while the actual number of students earning the top score varies year to year, on average, less than 0.1 of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn the top score. Among test takers last year, only 2,235 of the more than 2.1 million students scored a 36.

Schofield is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Academic Team, Physics Club, Student Government Association, president/founder of the Ping-Pong Club, and a 2017 Governor’s Scholar Alumnus. He was recently named a National Merit Semifinalist. He is the son of Janice and Bart Schofield.

