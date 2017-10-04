KSP: 5 vehicle collision leaves one dead

The Kentucky State Police is investigating a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on Tuesday, October 3.

The collision occurred on Highway 51 near the 600 block of Elm Street involving 5 vehicles and a state police cruiser.

Kenneth Smith was driving a 2009 Buick Enclave south on Highway 51 when he struck three other vehicles.

Smith also hit hit a gas pump and then struck a state police cruiser while it was being refueled.

Smith's vehicle then hit a large pole in the Dollar General Store parking lot.

58-year-old Kenneth B. Smith of Paducah, Kentucky was pronounced dead at the scene by the Carlisle County Coroner.

An operator of one of the other vehicles, Kenneth Underwood, was transported by ambulance to Lourdes Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

