Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay to make 2030 World Cup bid

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) - Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay say they will make a joint bid to host soccer's centenary World Cup in 2030.
The presidents of the three South American countries made the announcement Wednesday at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires. Bidding is not due to open for at least another four years, but the nations are already expected to face stiff competition.
European soccer federations will be eligible to bid, while China is also expected to express interest in hosting the tournament.
Uruguay staged the first World Cup in 1930.
A three-way bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico is favored to host the 2026 World Cup.
