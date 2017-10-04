Jailer: Fmr. Morganfield police chief smuggled phone into jail

Former Morganfield Police Chief Craig Bolds is facing another charged after he smuggled a cell phone into jail, according to Union County Jailer Shawn Elder.

Tuesday, Bolds was sentenced to three years in prison for abuse of public trust and theft by unlawful taking.

Elder tells 14 News Bolds is now facing a charged of promoting contraband, which is a Class D felony and carries a sentence of 1 to 5 years.

We're told Bolds was patted down on the way into jail and nothing was found, but he was checked on a little bit after coming in and was startled and the phone fell on the ground.

Elder says the only way Bolds could have been brought in the phone was in his buttocks.

Bolds was arrested in July 2016, accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of evidence from the department. Court documents show Bolds pleaded guilty in August.

He resigned as police chief a couple of months before he was arrested.

