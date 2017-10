Chiefs' Reid denounces Peters' profanity directed at fans

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Washington Redskins wide receiver Ryan Grant (14) scores a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters (22) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 2, 2017.

By DAVE SKRETTAAP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Chiefs coach Andy Reid denounced cornerback Marcus Peters' direction of profanities at fans during Monday night's game against Washington, saying "we can't go in that direction."

Reid says the situation, which was caught on camera, has "been addressed." But he declined to say Wednesday what kind of punishment, if any, was meted out and refused to take questions.

Peters was burned for a pair of touchdowns by the Redskins during the Chiefs' 29-20 victory. After the game, he spoke for about 50 seconds in another profanity-filled exchange with reporters. He called his performance "hella week" before saying he was going to "go get loaded" and leaving the locker room.

Peters drew the ire of some fans for sitting during the national anthem again. He stood for a moment of silence to honor the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

