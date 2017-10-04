Cubs' Hendricks to start Game 1 of NLDS against Nationals

CHICAGO (AP) - Kyle Hendricks will start the playoff opener for the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs.
Manager Joe Maddon says the 27-year-old right-hander will start Game 1 of the NL Division Series against Washington on Friday.
Maddon also announced Wednesday that Jon Lester will pitch Game 2, with Jose Quintana and Jake Arrieta starting Games 3 and 4 at Wrigley Field.
Hendricks was 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA. He missed time in June and July with a finger injury but had a 2.19 ERA in 13 starts after the All-Star break.
