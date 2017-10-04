NCAA looking at preventing schools from 'blocking' transfers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An NCAA committee is developing a proposal that would eliminate a school's ability to essentially block an athlete from transferring while an idea to allow some undergraduate athletes to switch schools and be immediately eligible to compete will not be considered.

The NCAA said Wednesday that the Division I Council could introduce legislation as early as January. The Division I Transfer Working Group met this week and considered feedback on transfer reforms from more than 2,000 administrators, coaches and faculty members.

The NCAA says the most significant change that would be considered this year is taking away from coaches and schools the ability to restrict aid to athletes after transferring. The possibility of tying academic benchmarks to immediate eligibility will not be considered.

