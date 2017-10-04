Louisville Nature Center to distribute free trees

Trees will be delivered by MSD November 14 through 16. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Nature Center is hoping to make Jefferson County greener by saving residents some green while giving away green.

Louisville residents can get up to 5 free trees for their yards as a part of Louisville Nature Center's Free Tree Giveaway. The trees can be reserved by calling (502) 458-1328 on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proof of residency is required.

The trees come in 3-gallon pots and are about 3-5 feet tall.

Trees will be delivered by MSD November 14 through 16.

Any donations are appreciated, Louisville Nature Center said. Those who donated more than $10 will get a free tree watering bag.

For a list of available trees, click here.

