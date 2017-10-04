Former Bardstown mayor indicted for misconduct, perjury

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) – A former Bardstown Mayor has been indicted on several charges after being removed from office earlier year this due to misconduct.

John Royalty was found guilty of misconduct in April by the Bardstown City Council.

According to court documents, Royalty has been indicted on charges of perjury, official misconduct and false swearing. The documents state that the misconduct occurred between October 17 and 28 of 2016, the false swearing around Dec 12, 2016 and the perjury around April 13, 2017.

In April, the Bardstown City Council found that Royalty told the IT supervisor to misrepresent the intent of collecting the iPads in order to access a Councilwoman's personal emails.

