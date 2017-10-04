Former Bardstown mayor indicted for misconduct, perjury

The trend of cloudy skies and spotty showers north of I-64 will remain through Friday.More >>
The trend of cloudy skies and spotty showers north of I-64 will remain through Friday.More >>
Royalty was found guilty of misconduct in April by the Bardstown City CouncilMore >>
Royalty was found guilty of misconduct in April by the Bardstown City CouncilMore >>
Trees will be delivered by MSD November 14 through 16.More >>
Trees will be delivered by MSD November 14 through 16.More >>
One man was shot Tuesday night in a neighborhood in Jeffersontown.More >>
One man was shot Tuesday night in a neighborhood in Jeffersontown.More >>
A fatal shooting investigation is underway in Northern Kentucky this morning after a woman called 911 and said she shot her husband, according to Gallatin County dispatchers.More >>
A fatal shooting investigation is underway in Northern Kentucky this morning after a woman called 911 and said she shot her husband, according to Gallatin County dispatchers.More >>