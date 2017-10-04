Boil advisory lifted in Sacramento, KY

UPDATE: The advisory has been lifted. (10/6/17)

A boil advisory is in effect in Sacramento, Kentucky.

Water Works officials say the advisory was issued due to a break from their supplier.

It is in effect until further notice.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.