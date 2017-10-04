Boil advisory issued for part of Muhlenberg Co. - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Boil advisory issued for part of Muhlenberg Co.

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) -

A boil advisory has been issued for part of Muhlenberg County.

The Kentucky Division of Water said its due to a break in a Central City line.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

