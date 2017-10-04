No. 21 Notre Dame gets encouraging news on QB Wimbush

By JOHN FINERANAssociated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - No. 21 Notre Dame got encouraging news about injured quarterback Brandon Wimbush.

He was expected to run in practice Wednesday after suffering a Grade 1 strain of his right foot.

Wimbush, whose foot was placed in a walking boot hours after he led Notre Dame to a 52-17 victory over Miami (Ohio) last Saturday, did some light work Tuesday. Sophomore Ian Book got most of the snaps with the No. 1 unit in preparation for Saturday's game at North Carolina (1-4).

