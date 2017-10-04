Cancer center construction workers Pink Out for cancer awareness

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Those building the Norton Cancer Institute in northeastern Louisville Metro are marking Breast Cancer Awareness month with a pink out.

Workers at the building site off Brownsboro Road wore pink hard hats and pink reflective vests.

Ryan Merkel, one of the workers, said his son battled cancer - and is now in remission. Merkel said showing support is important for his entire family.

"So we've always supported cancer awareness dealing with childhood cancer, breast cancer," said Merkel. "I mean we don't discriminate, because it doesn't."

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. It's the most common cancer among women in Kentucky, next to skin cancer.

