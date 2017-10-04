Judge rules suit over Charlottesville Lee statue can proceed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A judge in Virginia says a lawsuit over Charlottesville's plans to remove a Confederate statue should go forward.
Local media reported Wednesday that Judge Richard Moore ruled against the city's request to drop the lawsuit.
A group of plaintiffs sued after Charlottesville's City Council voted earlier this year to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Among other things, they say doing so would violate a state law that protects memorials for war veterans.
Controversy over the statue sparked an August rally of white nationalists that descended into violent chaos. Charlottesville has since shrouded the monument with a black shroud as a symbol of mourning for the woman who was killed.
The city council has also since voted to remove another statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
Families and friends across the United States and Canada are mourning and celebrating the lives of at least 59 people who died when a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas Sunday night.More >>
Families and friends across the United States and Canada are mourning and celebrating the lives of at least 59 people who died when a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas Sunday night.More >>
WHAT'S HAPPENING: The FBI plans to interview the Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend after she returns home from a trip to Asia. President Donald Trump is traveling to Vegas on Wednesday to meet with survivors and law enforcement.More >>
WHAT'S HAPPENING: The FBI plans to interview the Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend after she returns home from a trip to Asia. President Donald Trump is traveling to Vegas on Wednesday to meet with survivors and law enforcement.More >>
WHAT'S HAPPENING: The FBI plans to interview the Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend after she returns home from a trip to Asia. President Donald Trump is traveling to Vegas on Wednesday to meet with survivors and law enforcement.More >>
WHAT'S HAPPENING: The FBI plans to interview the Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend after she returns home from a trip to Asia. President Donald Trump is traveling to Vegas on Wednesday to meet with survivors and law enforcement.More >>
Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius and a brilliant bullpen rescued New York from a rugged start and lifted the Yankees to their first postseason victory in five years.More >>
Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius and a brilliant bullpen rescued New York from a rugged start and lifted the Yankees to their first postseason victory in five years.More >>
Off-duty Las Vegas area firefighters who were attending the country music festival when a gunman opened fire on the crowd say they immediately started setting up makeshift triage operations with concertgoers bringing them gunshot victimsMore >>
Off-duty Las Vegas area firefighters who were attending the country music festival when a gunman opened fire on the crowd say they immediately started setting up makeshift triage operations with concertgoers bringing them gunshot victimsMore >>
Face to face with ravaged Puerto Rico, Trump heaps praise on his administration's response, dismissive of criticsMore >>
Face to face with ravaged Puerto Rico, Trump heaps praise on his administration's response, dismissive of criticsMore >>
Union officials say 12 off-duty firefighters were shot while attending a country music festival in Las Vegas, including two who were wounded while administering CPR to gunshot victimsMore >>
Union officials say 12 off-duty firefighters were shot while attending a country music festival in Las Vegas, including two who were wounded while administering CPR to gunshot victimsMore >>
Face to face with ravaged Puerto Rico, Trump heaps praise on his administration's response, dismissive of criticsMore >>
Face to face with ravaged Puerto Rico, Trump heaps praise on his administration's response, dismissive of criticsMore >>
President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the gunman who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."More >>
President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the gunman who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."More >>
Headliner Jason Aldean took to social media to speak to fans a day after a gunman opened fire during his set at a country music festival.More >>
Headliner Jason Aldean took to social media to speak to fans a day after a gunman opened fire during his set at a country music festival.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>