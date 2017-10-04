ISP trooper that shot Columbus, IN shooting suspect identified

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - The Indiana State Trooper that shot and killed a suspect who shot at other officers has been identified.

Indiana State Police have confirmed that Columbus Police Officer Josh McCrary tried to pull over Quentin Starke, 44, on Saturday at 11th and Washington Streets in Columbus. They said Starke drove off, leading to a pursuit which ended in a field east of State Road 11. ISP said Starke got out of his car and shot at McCrary who was grazed by a bullet on his head. Starke then ran into a wooded area, according to an ISP press release.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Suspect in Columbus officer shooting caught after shootout with SWAT

Saturday afternoon, while officers were searching for him, ISP said Starke tried to shoot at Trooper Eric Williams. Williams returned fire, hitting Starke. ISP said Williams and other SWAT members gave Starke medical attention but Starke died at the scene.

An autopsy conducted on Sunday concluded that Starke died as a result of being shot by Williams.

Williams is a member of the ISP SWAT Team and a 15-year ISP veteran.

McCrary was treated at Columbus Regional Hospital and released.

Indiana State Police are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.