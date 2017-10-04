Visually impaired students compete in track and field event

Among the events were running, long jump and softball throw. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

The games are named after Bill Roby, a local businessman and big supporter of KSB. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than 150 blind or visually impaired students competed in track and field games.

Kids from the Kentucky School for the Blind competed against other students from Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, and Ohio in the 40th annual Bill Roby Track and Field Games. The athletes competed in running, long jump, softball throw and more.

Lyndon Spigelmiere, the father of one of the athletes, explains why the competition is important to his daughter, Macy.

"She gets to do the same thing as everybody else," Spigelmiere said. "She gets to do sports and that's great. She looks forward to it every year."

