Store damaged by fiery crash following police chase to be rebuilt

21-year-old Henry Dixon is still behind bars in the Henderson County Detention Center, facing multiple charges after February's incident.

Months after a high-speed police chase ended in a fiery crash at a gas station, the shop's owner is now looking to rebuild.

[PREVIOUS: HPD: Man threatened to kill his family prior to police chase]

Scenes from February's incident still weigh heavy on the mind of E-Z Shop Owner Tony Gonnella.

"I just know it was a bad day that day," Gonnella told our crews on Wednesday, a day after Henderson Planning Commission approved site plans for the new development.

For almost eight months, Gonnella's lot on Clay and Airline Road in Henderson has sat vacant. Crews demolished the damaged building, and now Gonnella is seizing the opportunity to start fresh with new designs.

The renderings feature a new E-Z convenience store twice the size of the old one with a more modern look.

"It's daily I get a question or two saying, 'When are you going to open? When are you going to start?' A lot of people tell me they miss coming here. They're creatures of habit. They go where they've always been."

Gonnella told us he plans to bring back three of the six people he previously employed for the new store. He hopes to open up shop in early Spring 2018.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Henry Dixon, the suspect in the chase, is still behind bars from the crash.

Dixon faces a long list of charges including fleeing and evading and wanton endangerment.

