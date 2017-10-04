Storm watches issued for Gulf Coast ahead of Nate

Tropical Storm Nate will move back over the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Honduras overnight, and strengthening will begin once it is over the water. As of 10 p.m. Thursday Nate is moving toward the NW at 12 mph with winds of 40 mph. As of 10 p.m. Thursday watches are now in effect along the Gulf coast. A Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch is in effect from Morgan City eastward to the Alabama/Mississippi border.More >>
Jefferson Parish leaders said they are taking all precautions just in case Nate makes landfall in Southeast Louisiana.
Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.
New Orleans and Jefferson Parish officials are keeping an eye on the gulf and are advising residents to also keep their eyes on Tropical Storm Nate.
Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.
The U.S. territory's government counted two suicides among the death toll, and with many communities still waiting for power and clean water, there is concern about others reaching a breaking point.
Nate is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.
The U.S. territory's government counted two suicides among the death toll, and with many communities still waiting for power and clean water, there is concern about others reaching a breaking point.
