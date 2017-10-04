Storm watches issued for Gulf Coast ahead of Nate

New Orleans and Jefferson Parish officials are keeping an eye on the gulf and are advising residents to also keep their eyes on Tropical Storm Nate.

Gov. Kay Ivey says she has declared a state of emergency for Alabama that will go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

Jefferson Parish leaders said they are taking all precautions just in case Nate makes landfall in Southeast Louisiana.

Newly formed Tropical Storm Nate was blamed Thursday for at least 17 deaths across Central America as it dumped rain across the region on a path that would carry it toward a potential landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast as a hurricane over the weekend.

Tropical Storm Nate will move back over the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Honduras overnight, and strengthening will begin once it is over the water. As of 10 p.m. Thursday Nate is moving toward the NW at 12 mph with winds of 40 mph. As of 10 p.m. Thursday watches are now in effect along the Gulf coast. A Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch is in effect from Morgan City eastward to the Alabama/Mississippi border.

Tropical Storm Nate forms in the Caribbean, landfall in SE Louisiana likely Sunday

NASA spotted Tropical Depression 16 in the southwestern Caribbean on Wednesday, which would become Tropical Storm Nate less than 24 hours later. (Source: NASA/CNN)

The graphic shows topical storm-force wind probabilities, according to the National Hurricane Center. (Source: NHC)

Nate is expected to start impacting the Gulf Coast late Saturday and Sunday. (Source: NHC)

(RNN) - Storm watches have been issued for the Gulf Coast as deadly Tropical Storm Nate moves north toward the Gulf of Mexico.

It is expected to impact the Gulf Coast this weekend as a hurricane.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued from Morgan City, LA, eastward to the Mississippi/Alabama border, including metropolitan New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake Maurepas.

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued from Morgan City, LA, eastward to the Alabama/Florida border, including the northern and western shores of Lake Pontchartrain.

Nate becomes the 16th named storm of the hurricane season. According to the National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. ET advisory, it was located about 355 miles south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, and moving north-northwest at 12 mph.

Nate has been blamed for 22 deaths in Central America, the Associated Press said on Thursday.

On its forecasted track, the center of Nate should move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras during the day and then over the northwestern Caribbean Sea Thursday night and Friday.

The center is expected to approach the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula late Friday.

It is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico early Saturday morning and make landfall in the U.S. on Sunday. Models predict it will come ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast, and as far east as the western tip of the Florida Panhandle.

The NHC stated the storm is expected to have little change until it strengthens in the northwest Caribbean late Thursday and Friday. Heavy rainfall could cause flash floods and muslides in areas of Central America, and tropical storm warnings were issued for parts of Nicaragua and Honduras.

Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, Nicaragua and Honduras were placed in a tropical storm warning and hurricane watch.

The 2017 hurricane season is one of the worst on record, according to Business Insider.

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria have had the most significant impact on populated areas, leaving more than 170 people dead.

These storms did significant damage to areas of the United States, especially in Houston and Florida.

Several islands in the Caribbean were completely devastated, including Puerto Rico, Barbados and the Virgin Islands.

The 2017 hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.