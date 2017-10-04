Ballard Co. School District awarded $25,000 for STEM education

Louisville's homicide rate for 2016 was 5.9%, up from 4.7 in 2015.More >>
Louisville's homicide rate for 2016 was 5.9%, up from 4.7 in 2015.More >>
The Zoo will close early for regular daytime visitors on nights when the Halloween event takes place.More >>
The Zoo will close early for regular daytime visitors on nights when the Halloween event takes place.More >>
Padgett says while the team is doing great, they need four coaches.More >>
Padgett says while the team is doing great, they need four coaches.More >>
Those with information about the individuals who stole the car are asked to call the police.More >>
Those with information about the individuals who stole the car are asked to call the police.More >>
A fatal shooting investigation is underway in Northern Kentucky this morning after a woman called 911 and said she shot her husband, according to Gallatin County dispatchers.More >>
A fatal shooting investigation is underway in Northern Kentucky this morning after a woman called 911 and said she shot her husband, according to Gallatin County dispatchers.More >>