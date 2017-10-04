Louisville Zoo to host 'World's Largest Halloween Party'

The Zoo will close early for regular daytime visitors on nights when the Halloween event takes place. (Source: Louisville Zoo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The "World's Largest Halloween Party" begins on Thursday at the Louisville Zoo.

The Zoo will be transformed into a storybook land full of magic, wonder and costumed characters.

In an effort to go green trick or treaters need to bring their own bags. The zoo will have some cloth bags available for purchase.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Former Bardstown mayor indicted for misconduct, perjury

+ Cancer center construction workers Pink Out for awareness

+ Diaper bank helps southern Indiana community

Louisville pumpkin carving artist Donna O’Bryan will have her beautifully carved artificial pumpkins on display nightly in the Glacier Run Black Cat Crossing area with cutout themes ranging from iconic movie characters to famous stars.

While all main festivities are included with regular Party admission, several optional experiences will be available for the adventuresome. These include:

NEW! “Not-So Itsy Bitsy” Spider House: ($1 per person)

Come view the intricate and beautiful webs these arachnids weave. This walk-through 1,000 sq. ft. spider house lets you stroll alongside the spiders and their webs. Take a guided tour and listen as we spin a story all about spiders.

Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow Tour ($2 per person)

Spooktactular Carousel ($2 per person)

Boo Choo-Choo Train ($5 per person)

Kaman’s Handimals (starts at $15)

Kaman’s Face Painting (starts at $8.99)

Kaman’s Henna Tattoos (starts at $9.99)

Kaman’s photo packages (start at $15)

Louisville Zoo Youth Board face painting and sand art ($1 – $4)

Fun gift items at the Zoo’s gift shops; Louisville Zoo members get 10% off

Themed snacks and beverages like Dippin’ Dots are available at concession stands; Louisville Zoo members get a 10% discount

The Zoo will close early for regular daytime visitors on nights when the Halloween event takes place; gates will close at 3 p.m. and guests can enjoy the Zoo until 4 p.m.

Halloween Party guests can enter starting at 5 p.m. Last entry is at 8:30 p.m.

The event runs every weekend through Halloween.

For more information on the Zoo's Halloween events, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.