Radcliff teen shot in 'quiet' neighborhood in critical condition

The pickup game on Pioneer Court was smaller than normal Wednesday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Neighbors who have lived on Pioneer Court for decades say this shooting is not normal. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - A teen shot in the street in the middle of the day in Radcliff is in critical condition at University Hospital.

The shooting happened on Pioneer Court, near Wagon Wheel Trail, around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the teenage boy was shot in the chest and flown by helicopter to the hospital.

Mariam Springer wasn't at home but said her 13-year-old daughter was feet away from the shooting and called her immediately afterwards.

"She was crying," Springer said. "First thing she said, 'You know you need to get home. A kid got shot on our street,' and of course the first thought is which one."

The street is typically filled with children playing after school. It’s fall break right now.

"It was supposed to be a fist fight," Springer said. "Then all she hears is a bang and then sees one of the kids falling."

Vanita Harvey has lived on the street for decades, watching children play from her porch.

"I come downstairs and stood on the porch and that's when I seen the yellow tape go across the street," Harvey said. "I never thought anything like that would happen in the daytime around here. It's quiet."

Police said they have a person of interest but so far haven't made any arrests. For some parents like Springer, the shooting is reason enough to leave.

"I already packed my kids off to my parents. They're going to spending the rest of fall break out there," she said. "I have every intention of moving as quickly as I possibly can."

