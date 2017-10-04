Google unveils new and improved gadgets

Google pulled back the curtain on a collection of products. (Source: Google/CNN)

(CNN) - Google has a slew of new gadgets.

The company pulled back the curtain on a collection of products.

Google's flagship smartphones are the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Both show off the company's android operating system.

The phones are water resistant, pack a powerful rear camera and have OLED screens and fingerprint sensors.

The new Pixels include access to the Lens feature within the Google Photos app.

If you point the phone's camera on something like a sign or an animal, Lens will give relevant information like phone numbers or a dog's breed.

The Pixel will feature a portrait mode and will not have a headphone jack.

The phones also include new Pixel Buds which are "technically" wireless headphones, but are connected with a string.

The headphones will be able to translate 40 languages via Google Translate in almost real time, using built-in microphone, but will only work with the Pixel.

Google Clips is a small camera for people who don't want to press buttons.

It will detect something it thinks is worth recording, and take still pics or silent videos.

Also, Google's Home now has a mini and max version.

If you want any of these products, you won't have to wait long.

Most will be available this month.

