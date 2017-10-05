Padgett still coaching Cards without staff

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - David Padgett is going it alone. UofL's acting head men's basketball coach still hasn't been able to hire a staff.

"It's tough, I mean I'm not gonna lie," Padgett said before practice on Wednesday. "You need four coaches to coach a division I basketball program, especially at this level, but again, we're getting ready to start our fifth practice today, so I can make do for the time being. It's just I don't want to to have go into Cameron Indoor in January and February, whenever it is we play them, and have to coach by myself. I mean that would be, I don't know if I'd make it back alive. The good thing, like I've talked about over and over and you guys are going to get tired of hearing me say this, but these players that I have on this team just make my job so much easier, they're low maintenance, they play hard every single day, the whole time we're out there."

Padgett's new boss, acting UofL vice president of athletics Vince Tyra is still catching up on what the school knows about the active FBI investigation and what that means for the futures of UofL assistants Jordan Fair and Kenny Johnson.

"I've got to clear distractions for David and this team, to get on with business and I'm going to try to do that as quickly as I can," Tyra said.

For the time being, Padgett is getting help and advice from his dad, Pete, who flew in from Nevada on Friday.

"Look, my dad was a long time high school basketball coach, he coached me, he obviously knows the game, he knows me better than, besides my wife and my mother, he knows me better than anybody and right now I just need him to be my dad," David Padgett said.

The Cards first Red-White scrimmage is on Friday, October 13 in the KFC YUM! Center.

