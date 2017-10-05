Woman calls police, what they find leads to her arrest

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Valley Station woman who called police to report a break-in ended up in jail herself.

Shannon Long, 36, was arrested Tuesday night at her home on Tennis Boulevard in Valley Village.

She called police to report someone breaking into her detached garage.

When officers went inside, they didn't find a burglar. But they did find 25 pot plants.

Long was arrested for cultivating marijuana.

