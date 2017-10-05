Vegas shooter's gambling draws new attention to video poker

Investigators trying to figure out the Las Vegas gunman's motive have been stymied by his secret life.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.
Authorities trying to piece together the final days before Stephen Paddock unleashed his arsenal of powerful firearms on country music fans on the Las Vegas Strip have at least one potential trove of information: his gambling habits.
"Our souls are stricken with grief for every American who lost a husband or a wife, a mother or a father, a son or a daughter," he told them. "We know that your sorrow feels endless. We stand together to help you carry your pain."
WHAT'S HAPPENING: The FBI plans to interview the Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend after she returns home from a trip to Asia. President Donald Trump is traveling to Vegas on Wednesday to meet with survivors and law enforcement.
Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius and a brilliant bullpen rescued New York from a rugged start and lifted the Yankees to their first postseason victory in five years.
Off-duty Las Vegas area firefighters who were attending the country music festival when a gunman opened fire on the crowd say they immediately started setting up makeshift triage operations with concertgoers bringing them gunshot victims
Face to face with ravaged Puerto Rico, Trump heaps praise on his administration's response, dismissive of critics
Union officials say 12 off-duty firefighters were shot while attending a country music festival in Las Vegas, including two who were wounded while administering CPR to gunshot victims
Face to face with ravaged Puerto Rico, Trump heaps praise on his administration's response, dismissive of criticsMore >>
President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the gunman who killed 59 people and wounded hundreds others at a music festival in Las Vegas a "very, very sick individual."
Headliner Jason Aldean took to social media to speak to fans a day after a gunman opened fire during his set at a country music festival.
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.
