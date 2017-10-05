Suddenly, White House and NRA open to (a little) gun control

Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
Authorities trying to piece together the final days before Stephen Paddock unleashed his arsenal of powerful firearms on country music fans on the Las Vegas Strip have at least one potential trove of information:...More >>
Investigators trying to figure out the Las Vegas gunman's motive have been stymied by his secret life.More >>
The Bergers said their son Steve was a hardworking financial advisor, but an easygoing guy that got along with everyone.More >>
"Our souls are stricken with grief for every American who lost a husband or a wife, a mother or a father, a son or a daughter," he told them. "We know that your sorrow feels endless. We stand together to help you carry your pain."More >>
The congressional inaction underscored the power of the National Rifle Association and the political stakes for lawmakers who maintain their support for the constitutional right to bear arms.More >>
The FBI interviewed the Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend after she returned home from a trip to Asia.More >>
The man says he doesn’t consider himself a hero because anyone would have done the same.More >>
A taxi driver said the cell phone of a woman he transported from the scene was shattered by a bullet during the attack. She was not shot.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The shooting in Las Vegas is the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in U.S. history.More >>
Religious leaders, elected officials and mourners gathered at multiple prayer vigils Monday night in Las Vegas after more than 50 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
The comments from lawmakers marked a surprising departure from GOP lawmakers' general antipathy to gun regulations of any kindMore >>
