1 hurt in motorcycle v. deer crash in McCracken Co., KY

The tour will include 40 stops.More >>
The tour will include 40 stops.More >>
A weak front remains just north of WAVE Country this morning.More >>
A weak front remains just north of WAVE Country this morning.More >>
A Valley Station woman who called police to report a break-in ended up in jail herself.More >>
A Valley Station woman who called police to report a break-in ended up in jail herself.More >>
The Louisville Orchestra has released an album that hit No. 1 on Billboard's Classical chart.More >>
The Louisville Orchestra has released an album that hit No. 1 on Billboard's Classical chart.More >>
Police said the teenage boy was shot in the chest and flown by helicopter to the hospital.More >>
Police said the teenage boy was shot in the chest and flown by helicopter to the hospital.More >>