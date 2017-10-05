P!nk to perform at KFC Yum! Center - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

P!nk to perform at KFC Yum! Center

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Manager
P!nk is bringing her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 to the KFC Yum! Center. (Source: Live Nation) P!nk is bringing her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 to the KFC Yum! Center. (Source: Live Nation)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – P!nk is coming to Louisville.

P!nk is bringing her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 to the KFC Yum! Center on March 27, 2018.

The tour, which was announced Thursday, will include 40 stops.

Tickets will go on sale Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

