P!nk to perform at KFC Yum! Center

P!nk is bringing her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 to the KFC Yum! Center.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – P!nk is coming to Louisville.

P!nk is bringing her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 to the KFC Yum! Center on March 27, 2018.

The tour, which was announced Thursday, will include 40 stops.

Tickets will go on sale Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

