Dubois Co. pair accused of locking child in 'closet cage'

UPDATE: Amy Friz, the wife of the man accused of locking his child in a closet, has been arrested and charged with the same charges Alan Friz is facing - criminal confinement and neglect of a dependent.

Alan's wife Amy Friz has been arrested with the same charges of criminal confinement and neglect of a dependent — Aesia Toliver (@Aesia14News) October 5, 2017

PREVIOUS: A Huntingburg dentist is accused of repeatedly locking a child in what authorities called a "closet cage."

According to the Dubois County Sheriff's Office, around 10:40 Wednesday morning deputies responded to a call about a juvenile that was out of control at a home in the 5000 block of W Co Rd 700 S in Huntingburg.

The responding deputies talked to the juvenile and then requested assistance from the children services. After the social workers talked to the juvenile, the sheriff's office says a search warrant for the home was granted.

We're told the search warrant was conducted late Wednesday afternoon, around 5.

While authorities were executing the search warrant, a man who said he lived there, later identified as 24-year-old Kenneth L. Le Fevre, arrived at the home.

The sheriff's office says Le Fevre became difficult to deal with and disruptive during the execution of the search warrant, so he was asked to leave. Le Fevre refused and he was physically removed from the home by deputies.

The sheriff's office says Le Fevre still didn't leave the property and his actions caused the scene to become very chaotic.

After being given multiple opportunities to leave or face arrest, Le Fevre was taken into custody on a charge of resisting law enforcement and taken to the Dubois County Security Center and the search was able to resume.

During the search, a closet area of a bedroom was found to have been converted into a lockable cage where the juvenile was kept for extended periods of time.

Deputies were told that the juvenile was locked inside the closet cage during the overnight hours and possibly at other times.

Sgt. Wilson tells me they do not believe the juvenile was starved or physically abused — Aesia Toliver (@Aesia14News) October 5, 2017

The father of the juvenile, 57-year-old Dr. Alan P. Friz, DDS, was arrested on charges of criminal confinement and neglect of a dependent.

Friz is currently being held without bond.

Friz is being held without bond for a 72 hour delay so that officials can look into the charges — Aesia Toliver (@Aesia14News) October 5, 2017

