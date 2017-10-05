Air Care responds to Burlington rollover crash

A man was flown to a hospital from a crash on Camp Ernst Road early Thursday. (FOX19 NOW/Mike Buckingham)

Air Care responded to a rollover crash in Burlington Thursday morning, Boone County dispatchers said.

One man was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center shortly after the 7:40 a.m., they said.

The accident was reported on Camp Ernst Road near Camp Ernst Lane.

Camp Ernst Road was down to one lane in each direction while authorities investigated.

Further details were not immediately available.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.