Man involved in phony sweepstakes scheme arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A scheme to fraudulently obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars by telling people they had won sweepstakes has been traced to Louisville and led to the arrest of the man involved.

Kingsley I. Ekpendu, 42, of Louisville, is charged with three counts of theft by deception under $10,000 and 201 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Louisville Metro police say from Sept. 2 and Oct. 4, Ekpendu mailed letters to at least three people telling them they had won the Publishers Clearing House Super Cash Giveaway. Each letter said the prize winner needed to contact a claims manager and give the security code provided in order to get their winnings.

The letters also contained a check in an amount between $6,000 and $8,000. The winners were instructed to deposit the check, which was counterfeit, into their personal bank account and immediately send a specific amount - between $5,200 and $7,000 - to a Louisville address in the Kosmosdale area using an overnight package service.

Investigators said Ekpendu accepted delivery for two of the packages. The third was intercepted by police.

When a search warrant was served at Ekpendu's home in Pleasure Ridge Park, detectives found 198 stamped letters that were addressed to people across the U.S., each telling the recipient they had won the Publishers Clearing House or other sweepstakes. Also found in the letters were counterfeit check totaling $1.485 million.

Ekpendu admitted to detectives that he was involved in mailing the letter to the victims, but he said he was paid for his role, according to his arrest report. The report also states that Ekpendu and his girlfriend had plans to leave the U.S.

