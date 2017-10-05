Man involved in phony sweepstakes scheme arrested

Letters telling people that had won a sweepstakes prize were mailed from Louisville to people across the U.S.More >>
Letters telling people that had won a sweepstakes prize were mailed from Louisville to people across the U.S.More >>
Highs this afternoon will vary from the 70s north to 80s south.More >>
Highs this afternoon will vary from the 70s north to 80s south.More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of Oct. 5, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of Oct. 5, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
After 14 years of no health, discipline or crash issues, a bus driver was shocked after being ordered to take a sleep apnea test to keep her job.More >>
After 14 years of no health, discipline or crash issues, a bus driver was shocked after being ordered to take a sleep apnea test to keep her job.More >>
Each week the Kentucky Humane Society is sharing photos of their adoptable pets. Take a look at these adorable cats and dogs.More >>
Each week the Kentucky Humane Society is sharing photos of their adoptable pets. Take a look at these adorable cats and dogs.More >>