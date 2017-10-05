Man accused of punching crossing guard in the face

A man could be facing charges after allegedly assaulting a security guard.

It happened Thursday morning at W. 9th St. and Columbia St., near Newport Middle School.

The crossing guard was trying to get the man to stop and not enter the roadway, according to Newport Police Chief Tom Collins.

The man walked into the road anyway, and the crossing guard asked him to stop.

That's when the man punched the crossing guard in the face, said Chief Collins.

The crossing guard was not hurt and continued his daily duties.

The suspect has been identified and the commonwealth's attorney will review possible charges.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

