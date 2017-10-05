Tony Kanaan to drive for AJ Foyt in IndyCar next season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Tony Kanaan will join AJ Foyt Racing next season to drive Foyt's flagship No. 14 Chevrolet in IndyCar.

It marks the first time Foyt will have hired an Indianapolis 500 winner for a full season. Foyt owned the team when he won his third and fourth Indianapolis 500s.

Kanaan is 42 and just celebrated his 20th season in IndyCar. He won the Indianapolis 500 in 2013 and the IndyCar title in 2004. Foyt says he believes Kanaan still has "two or three good years in him."

ABC Supply Co. renewed its sponsorship of the program beyond 2018 as part of the Kanaan deal.

Foyt also hired technical director Eric Cowdin, who will be race engineer for Kanaan. Cowdin was with Kanaan for the Indy 500 victory, the IndyCar title and 15 of the Brazilian's 17 victories.

Foyt will also move the operation of the No. 14 to Indianapolis from Waller, Texas, where it has been housed since 1996. The No. 4 car will be based in the Texas race shop, but no driver has been named.

