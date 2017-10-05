Dozens facing charges in Covington drug investigation

More than 50 people are facing charges following a nine-month narcotics investigation, Covington Police announced Thursday.

The suspects face a variety of charges, including trafficking in heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil (grey death), cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine. Some of the cases occurred within a 1,000 feet of a school.

The investigation was completed by the Covington Police Department, along with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force.

It targeted mid-level narcotics dealers who either live in Covington or visit Covington for the purpose of selling drugs.

Police said many of the suspects were identified through citizen complaints.

"The Covington Police Department will continue to concentrate on drug sales, especially heroin, as drug use has a direct impact on other crimes such as prostitution, burglary and car break-ins or theft which often times occur to support drug habits," Chief Rob Nader said. "I thank our citizens, officers and other agency partners that have helped to make this investigation a success."

Anyone with information about drug dealers in their neighborhood is asked to call (859) 292-2236.

Arrested so far:

Larry Combs of Covington – Federal Drug Trafficking and Guns Charges

James Combs of Cincinnati – Federal Drug Trafficking Charges

Ryan Smith of Cincinnati – Federal Drug Trafficking Charges

Shawnkil Lewis of Cincinnati – Federal Drug Trafficking Charges

Amanda Ross of Cincinnati – Federal Drug Trafficking Charges

Darrell Mason of Park Hills, KY – Trafficking in Heroin

Mark Morgan of Cincinnati – Trafficking in Heroin and Carfentanil

Heather Easterling of Covington – Trafficking in Fentanyl

Timmothy Figgs of Covington – Trafficking in Heroin (2 Counts)

Jondon Richardson of Cincinnati – Trafficking in Crack Cocaine – 2 Counts

Jennifer Soard of Covington – Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Ira Boles Jr. of Covington - Trafficking in Methamphetamine (3 Counts)

Devanei Miller of Covington – Trafficking in Heroin (5 Counts)

Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon

Willie White of Covington – Trafficking in Heroin (4 Counts)

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.