Police: Man held gun to woman's head during robbery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who allegedly put a loaded gun to a woman’s head and stole all of her money was taken into custody.

Kenny Glover, 31, approached the woman in the 1500 block of West Ormsby, put a gun to her head then grabbed her by her shirt around 6 p.m. Wednesday, according an arrest report.

Police said Glover then took approximately $64 from the woman and yelled “I will show you what robbery is all about.”

Glover was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with robbery.

