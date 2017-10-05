Burglary suspect charged with assaulting officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man wanted in connection with a burglary is facing additional charges for assaulting a police officer who was trying to arrest him.

Around 11:15 a.m., Oct. 4, two Louisville Metro police detectives went to the 6500 block of Red Haven Way to pick up Joshua O'Neal, 28, of Louisville. The detectives saw O'Neal enter a home and hide inside. When O'Neal came out the back door, he elbowed a detective in the face and resisted attempts by detectives to handcuff him.

O'Neal managed to run off, but he was quickly apprehended. He was arrested on charges of assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, fleeing police and criminal mischief.

After a search warrant was obtained for O'Neal's vehicle, detectives found stolen property in the cargo area, meth in the front passenger seat and a hood, gloves and burglary tools.

