Arkansas board rejects condemned killer's clemency bid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas' parole board says a man scheduled to die next month for killing a man who had helped him out does not deserve to have his sentence reduced to a life term.

Jack Greene is set to die Nov. 9 at the Cummins Unit prison at Varner, southeast of Little Rock. He was convicted in the 1991 death of Sidney Burnett, who was beaten with a can of hominy and then stabbed.

The board said Thursday that it would recommend that Gov. Asa Hutchinson let the death sentence stand.

In emotional testimony before the board Wednesday, three of Burnett's daughters compared Greene to a dog and to terrorists.

Greene's lawyers told the panel that the inmate is mentally ill and that his execution would be unconstitutional.

