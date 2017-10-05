1,000 pages of new evidence filed in LMPD Explorer case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Alcohol fueled sex parties with minors, sex videos, and Louisville Metro Police Department officers' attempts to cover their tracks; new accounts have surfaced from alleged victims of sexual abuse within the LMPD Youth Explorer program.

Thursday a judge released a thousand pages of evidence in the investigation. At least five former Explorers claim they were sexually abused by LMPD officers in the program, which was created to teach teens about careers in law enforcement.

As of May, four LMPD officers were under investigation.

Former officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood were arrested. Officer Curtis Flaherty was named in the lawsuits alleging a cover-up, and Officer Brad Schuhmann was placed on administrative reassignment.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ 4th LMPD officer tied to lawsuits against Youth Explorer Program

+ 2nd LMPD officer accused of inappropriate behavior in Explorer program

+ Judge unseals LMPD Explorer sex abuse lawsuit

+ Councilman: Other LMPD Explorer victims have come forward

+ Former LMPD Explorers say they haven't been contacted by investigators

In the newly released documents, which include statements and pictures, we found investigators sat down with some of the explorers who talked about sexually explicit pictures, text messages and a sex video.

We found allegations against both Betts and Wood individually. The statements made by some of the explorers reveal they were minors, around the age of 17, when they say they participated in sexual acts with the officers.

In some of the statements they describe a video of Wood having sex, which was allegedly sent to an underage explorer.

Allegations against Betts include one scenario in which an alleged victim says Betts forced himself on him and tried to perform a sex act before he was able to push Betts off and leave.

There are other statements that describe nude photos and parties in which Betts and Wood would have sex with an explorer while other explorers were in attendance.

The evidence also reveals a concerned mother who came forward.

That mother stated her daughter, who was a 17-year-old Explorer, received pictures of then-officer Kenneth Betts.

She told investigators the pictures were sexual in nature and that Betts was shirtless. The mother then reported that to a LMPD officer.

Within a couple of hours, three other LMPD officers showed up at her door to get a statement from her.

She later described to investigators getting phone calls from the head of the Explorer program. She did not mention that person by name.

But the mother went on to say he encouraged her and her husband to not speak with anyone else about the situation. She believed "he wanted to keep it under the radar."

Later, that mother said she pulled her daughter out of the program because Betts had not been removed.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

This new discovery is fueling the anger of some Metro Council members.

David James is a former officer himself and has been outspoken about the scandal. He feels the department failed to find out what was really going on.

"We depend on police to protect us and in this particular situation it doesn't seem like that happened," James said. "In fact it was just the opposite and our children were victims."

A professional standards investigation into Kenneth Betts was closed once he quit.

A criminal investigation was not pursued until the allegations were made public thanks to the media.

At one point an officer talking to that 17-year-old girl's mother told her he was taking the information straight to the chief of police. But there's no other reference on whether that happened in this set of documents.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.