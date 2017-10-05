500+ pages of discovery filed in LMPD Explorer case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Federal and local investigators have been looking into claims of sexual abuse involving the Louisville Metro Police Department Youth Explorer program. Now, more than 500 pages of discovery have been filed in connection to the case.

As of May, four LMPD officers were under investigation.



Former officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood were arrested. Officer Curtis Flaherty was named in the lawsuits alleging a cover-up and Officer Brad Schuhmann was placed on administrative reassignment.

WAVE 3 News Investigative reporter Natalia Martinez is combing through the documents and will have more information on WAVE 3 News at 5.

