Devils partner with women's pro hockey team in New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - The New Jersey Devils are the first NHL franchise to partner with a National Women's Hockey League team.
Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the Devils parent company, announced the partnership with the Metropolitan Riveters on Thursday.
The goal is to support the growth of the NWHL, a four-team women's pro league that started in 2015. The Devils will assist with marketing and facilities for Riveters' games and practices in Newark, New Jersey.
"We are grateful to begin this long-term collaboration with them and are confident that together we will grow the game," said NWHL Commissioner Dani Rylan.
The Devils and Riveters will host a doubleheader on Oct. 28 at the Prudential Center. The Riveters will open their season against the Boston Pride in the afternoon and the Devils will play the Arizona Coyotes at night.
The new alliance begins on Saturday at Prudential Center in support of World Girls Hockey Weekend. The Riveters will join 60-plus area female youth hockey players for the Devils home opener against the Colorado Avalanche. The girls will meet the Riveters and participate in a skating clinic after the game.
Hugh Weber, president of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, called the partnership "an extraordinary opportunity to support youth and women's professional ice hockey at the Prudential Center."
The Riveters will adopt the team colors of the Devils. Select games will be featured on The One Jersey Network and the Devils' website.
The other NWHL cities are Stamford, Connecticut, and Buffalo, New York.
___
Online: http://www.nwhl.zone/home
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The comments from lawmakers marked a surprising departure from GOP lawmakers' general antipathy to gun regulations of any kindMore >>
The comments from lawmakers marked a surprising departure from GOP lawmakers' general antipathy to gun regulations of any kindMore >>
Authorities trying to piece together the final days before Stephen Paddock unleashed his arsenal of powerful firearms on country music fans on the Las Vegas Strip have at least one potential trove of information:...More >>
Authorities trying to piece together the final days before Stephen Paddock unleashed his arsenal of powerful firearms on country music fans on the Las Vegas Strip have at least one potential trove of information: his gambling habits.More >>
Government study shows for-profit college students twice as likely to default on their loans than students who attended public schools.More >>
Government study shows for-profit college students twice as likely to default on their loans than students who attended public schools.More >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attackMore >>
Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group says it plans to locate a display screen factory in the southeastern Wisconsin village of Mount Pleasant.More >>
Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group says it plans to locate a display screen factory in the southeastern Wisconsin village of Mount Pleasant.More >>
President Donald Trump offered prayers and condolences to the victims of Sunday night's shooting massacre in Las VegasMore >>
President Donald Trump offered prayers and condolences to the victims of Sunday night's shooting massacre in Las VegasMore >>
Just days after a gunman killed 59 people at an outdoor concert, the party in Las Vegas seems to be back onMore >>
Just days after a gunman killed 59 people at an outdoor concert, the party in Las Vegas seems to be back onMore >>
President Donald Trump offered prayers and condolences to the victims of Sunday night's shooting massacre in Las VegasMore >>
President Donald Trump offered prayers and condolences to the victims of Sunday night's shooting massacre in Las VegasMore >>
President Donald Trump is meeting with victims of the Las Vegas shooting rampage at a local hospitalMore >>
President Donald Trump is meeting with victims of the Las Vegas shooting rampage at a local hospitalMore >>
Some Las Vegas victims died with family, friends at sideMore >>
Some Las Vegas victims died with family, friends at sideMore >>
President Donald Trump says it's a "sad day" as he travels to Las Vegas to meet with survivors of the mass shootingMore >>
President Donald Trump says it's a "sad day" as he travels to Las Vegas to meet with survivors of the mass shootingMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he has never considered leaving the post of secretary of stateMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he has never considered leaving the post of secretary of stateMore >>