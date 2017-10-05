Clarification: Confederate Monuments-Newly Minted story

ATLANTA (AP) - In a story Sept. 30 about Confederate statues, The Associated Press reported that Danny Francis, commander of a South Carolina Sons of Confederate Veterans unit, said that some Confederate monuments erected in the past were basically intended to intimidate people. The story should have made clear that when Francis made the comment, he was summarizing the views of a South Carolina NAACP leader.

