Henderson Co. school buses being redirected due to restriction placed on Spottsville Bridge

School buses in Henderson County are being redirected because of restrictions placed on the Spottsville Bridge.

Highway department officials say crews were inspecting the bridge and discovered an issue, so an eight-ton limit restriction placed on the bridge. We're told this prevents school buses from driving over the bridge.

According to Henderson County Schools, you can contact your child's school to make arrangements for elementary pick-up. Secondary buses will use a different route on delay.

There's no word how long the restriction will be in effect.

