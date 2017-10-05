Marion County kids share excitement for Imagination Library books

Marion County kids who receive Imagination Library books were thrilled to talk about which ones they loved most. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

LEBANON, KY (WAVE) - At WAVE 3 News we take great pride in not only informing you about what's going on in the community, but doing what we can to make it better. That's why we were thrilled to launch Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in parts of the Louisville area.

When parents sign their children up for the program, kids from birth to the age of five get a free book in the mail every single month. If they sign up their child when they are born, they will have a library of 60 books by the time they graduate from the program.

Marion County Public Schools recently launched the program in June of this year. Already they have more than 500 children getting free books each month.

Shannon Cogan recently traveled to Marion County to speak to some of the kids who were thrilled to show her which books they have already received and which were their favorite.

Marion County Public Library and Friends of the Library fund the project. Superintendent Taylora Schlosser says she wants all kids to have access to books before their first day of school.

"Not everyone's home is full of literature and books. We wanted to remove that barrier. We wanted every child to come to preschool prepared,” Superintendent Schlosser said.

For more information on Imagination Library programs in Louisville and the rest of WAVE Country, check out imaginationlibrarylouisville.com. From there parents who live in any of the available areas can register their children but clicking "Sign Up," even if they live outside of Louisville.

Parents can also pre-register their children if Imagination Library is not yet available where they live.

