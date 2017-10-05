Teamsters head to Puerto Rico to transport supplies

Drivers from Teamsters Local 89 volunteered to go down to Puerto Rico and help deliver supplies. (Source: Teamsters Local 89)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Truck drivers who are part of Teamsters Local 89 left Wednesday for Puerto Rico to help transport supplies to people in need after Hurricane Maria.

"Our fellow citizens down there are suffering, and we want to do everything we can to help," Stephen Pricey, Communications Director at Teamsters Local 89, said.

The teamsters sent 12 people to join hundreds of teamsters from all over the world. The organization got notice over the weekend that experienced truck drivers are in high demand.

"We were told that there were already a lot of supplies on the ground, but they just didn't have enough truck drivers," Pricey said. "We have a lot of CDLA drivers. So we thought that is role we can fill pretty easily."

And the drivers in Louisville lined up at the chance to help.

"We had so many volunteers, it's unreal," Pricey said.

The group left on Wednesday from Louisville International Airport.

People back home have had little contact with the drivers so far. They're sleeping on cots inside the Hiram Bithorn Stadium and working on the road to help as many people as possible.

Thursday morning, the teamsters contacted home with a photo from Puerto Rico showing all of the drivers representing Louisville.

"I have a lot of pride in being a teamster to begin with but that was a very, very good moment," said Pricey.

