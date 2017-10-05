Unknown incident brings emergency response to Carroll Co. genera - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Unknown incident brings emergency response to Carroll Co. generating plant

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
A LG&E spokeswoman said the incident involved an employee of a contractor. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 news) A LG&E spokeswoman said the incident involved an employee of a contractor. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 news)
GHENT, KY (WAVE) - An unknown type of incident has brought emergency crews to the LG&E/KU generation plant in Ghent, KY.

Natasha Collins, a LG&E spokeswoman, said the incident involved the employee of a contractor working at the facility. 

Collins would not provide details about the incident or if there were injuries.

This story will be updated.

