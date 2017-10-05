UPDATE: Employee of contractor killed at LG&E/KU Carroll Co. generating plant

A LG&E spokeswoman said the incident involved an employee of a contractor. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 news)

GHENT, KY (WAVE) - A workplace accident at the LG&E/KU generating plant in Ghent, KY, has killed one person.

Natasha Collins, a LG&E spokeswoman, said the incident involved an employee of Tetra Tech, a global services company based out of Pasadena, CA, working at the facility.

Collins said around noon, the employee slipped into a coal ash pond. Plant personnel called EMS, but the worker was declared dead around 1:45 p.m.

The name of the victim has not been released.

