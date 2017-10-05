McCracken Co., KY shooting results in 3 arrests

On Friday, October 4, McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a residence after a 911 call from the residence stating that the homeowner had been shot and the shooter had fled.

When deputies arrived at the 225 Misty Lane residence, Deputy Trent Hardin gave first aid to the victim.

The homeowner, 36-year-old Justin Stamper, suffered a gunshot wound to his upper chest area.

Officers on scene collected multiple items of evidence, which they soon learned of possible suspects.

33-year-old Jonthan Stevens, of Paducah, Kentucky, was interviewed and admitted to his involvement in the shooting.

Deputies found a pistol and ammunition in his truck.

With the help of Kentucky State Police Intelligence, detectives were able to identify the other two suspects.

Josh Spoonamore, of Paducah, Kentucky, was arrested to unrelated warrants.

After being interviewed by detectives, Spoonamore admitted to his involvement in the shooting.

The final suspect was Caitlin Croft, of Benton, Kentucky.

Stevens, Spoonamore and Croft were all charged with complicity to assault and are lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

According to the release, Stamper is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State police intelligence.

