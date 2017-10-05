One in custody after fight and threat at NKY high school

One juvenile is in custody following a fight and reported threat at Highlands High School, according to Fort Thomas police.

Authorities responded to the fight at the school Monday.

“An investigation was initiated into what precipitated the fight and what occurred after the fight,” police said in a press release Wednesday. “Upon further investigation it was reported that a possible threat was made toward the school.”

It’s not clear if the unidentified suspect is a student at the school.

The nature of the threat was not revealed, but police say it has not been corroborated nor substantiated.

Fort Thomas police say the school district is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The department plans to increase patrols in and around the school “for the immediate future,” according to Detective Adam Noe.

