Explosive device found for the 2nd time in 3 weeks near port-a-potty in Daviess Co.

The bomb squad was called to an area in western Daviess County.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Captain Bill Thompson with the Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office says they were called out to a port-a-potty on Horrell Road.

He says an "incendiary device" was discovered, and had to be rendered safe.

We're told the device was actually sucked up into the tube as a crew was pumping out the tank.

They noticed it, dropped it, and called authorities.

Captain Thompson about three weeks ago in the same area, an similar device had gone off inside an empty port-a-potty.

He says he caused quite a bit of damage to the structure.

We're told the two cases are likely related and are under investigation.

